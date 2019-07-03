'Spain is back': Top EU post goes to outspoken Spanish diplomat

<p>Known not to mince his words and prone to the occasional outburst, Borrell has led efforts to revive Spain's reputation after a failed secession attempt in Catalonia. He has been active over the crisis in Venezuela and has not hidden his criticism of US President Donald Trump.</p><p>It marks the first time in ten years that Spain has held a top post in EU institutions and was welcome by Prime Minsiter Pedro Sanchez with a tweet: "Spain is back with a vengeance"<span style="font-weight: bold; color: rgb(106, 106, 106); font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: small;">.</span></p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">España vuelve con fuerza, con una persona brillante al frente de la Política Exterior y de Defensa Común de la UE. Una excelente noticia contar con <a href="https://twitter.com/JosepBorrellF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JosepBorrellF</a>, que asumirá también la ayuda humanitaria y los recursos destinados a África, en un puesto vital para España y Europa <a href="https://t.co/JiKxSyxbyh">pic.twitter.com/JiKxSyxbyh</a></p>— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanchezcastejon/status/1146143087355453440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Borrell's appointment, which needs rubber stamping by the European Parliament, marks a meteoric political rebirth for the man who in 1999 renounced leading the Socialist Party -- and thus stand for election the following year -- over a financial scandal. </p><p>That prompted Borrell to turn to European politics, serving as president of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2007. </p><p>Then followed a period largely out of the public eye until Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez picked the Catalan last year to be Spain's top diplomat. </p><p>Staunchly pro-EU and against Catalonia's secession movement which culminated in a failed declaration of independence in October 2017, Borrell set about defending Spain's judiciary and democracy after nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed pending a trial for rebellion.</p><p>"It is a war in which we can't use weapons but propaganda is key. They use it very well and the Spanish government very badly," Borrell has said. </p><p>In March, he stormed out of an interview with a German television station after being asked about the treatment of jailed Catalan independence leaders. </p><p>He has also been active over Venezuela, helping Spain take the lead in Europe on its dealings with the economically-strapped Latin American country that is going through a major political and humanitarian crisis.</p><p>And on more than one occasion, Borrell has hit out at Trump.</p><p>In September last year, he revealed that the US president had suggested building a wall along the Sahara desert to stem the arrival of migrants, as he plans to do on the Mexican border.</p><p>"'But do you know how big the Sahara is?'," Borrell said he responded. </p><p>He has also accused Trump's administration of acting like "a cowboy" for its implicit threat of military intervention in Venezuela.</p><p><strong>Insider trading</strong></p><p><i><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562144310_000_1I82XZ.jpg" />Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Born on April 24, 1947 in a tiny village in the Catalan Pyrenees, Borrell is the son of a baker who used to accompany his father to deliver bread in villages by donkey.</p><p>A bright student, he won several scholarships which allowed him to obtain a degree in aeronautical engineering in Madrid, then a masters degree at Stanford University in the United States and another masters in Paris. He also has a doctorate degree in economics.</p><p>A father of two children from a first marriage with a French woman he met while working at a kibbutz in Israel, Borrell has been in a relationship for the past two decades with Cristina Narbona, president of the Socialist Party. </p><p>He served as deputy finance minister and then public works minister under former Socialist prime minister Felipe Gonzalez, who was in power between 1982 and 1996.</p><p>Borrell was elected leader of the party in 1998 but he renounced the position the following year before a 2000 general election due to a financial scandal involving two of his former co-workers when he was deputy finance minister.</p><p>Before returning to the frontline of national politics last year, Borrell was a member of the board of renewable energy group Abengoa. </p><p>Last year, he was fined €30,000 ($34,000) for insider trading after selling shares in the group in 2015 shortly before it announced it was on the verge of bankruptcy.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: VIDEO: Spain's foreign minister storms out of TV interview over Catalan questions </strong></p>