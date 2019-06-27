Heatwave: Half of Spain on alert as mercury tops 42C

Spain’s meteorological agency (AEMET) issued amber warnings – representing significant risk- across nine regions.

From the foothills of the Pyrenees to the dusty plains, the mercury is expected to top 42C as strong winds blow in from Africa. The maximum red signifying extreme weather alerts have been issued for parts of the Basque Country and Navarra while amber warnings are in place across Aragon, Madrid, La Rioja.

27/06 08:57 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en País Vasco. Activos hoy y mañana. Nivel máx rojo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 08:57 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/FhXxdMcPle https://t.co/YmYeXsjFGE — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 27, 2019

All the provinces of Catalonia, bar Tarragona where firefighters are battling a wildfire, are also on amber alert, so too is much of Castilla-La Mancha and Castile-Leon.

Further south, Jaen is expected to see temperatures above 42C and is on amber alert, while Granada is on the lesser yellow alert along with parts of Extremadura.

The Baleraric Islands has a yellow warning, along with Cantabria.

El Mundo online produced this handy tool to allow you to check the temperatures predicted for provinces across Spain, Click on the provinces in the interactive map below:

Aemet explains that amber warnings mean there is a significant risk to the population caused by meteorological conditions while the yellow label is designed to raise awareness of a possible risk.

Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers backed by water-dropping aircraft on Wednesday battled to put out a wind-fuelled forest fire that erupted in Torre del Espanol in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

The worst is expected Friday, when 33 of the 50 Spanish provinces face extreme temperatures, which could reach 44 degrees in Girona.

