Heatwave: Half of Spain on alert as mercury tops 42C

27 June 2019
Heatwave: Half of Spain on alert as mercury tops 42C
Map showing maximum temperatures in Spain today. @Mapbox
27 June 2019
The heatwave continues unabated across Spain with extreme temperature warnings issued across 30 provinces in 12 regions.

Spain’s meteorological agency (AEMET) issued amber warnings – representing significant risk- across nine regions.

From the foothills of the Pyrenees to the dusty plains, the mercury is expected to top 42C as  strong winds blow in from Africa.  The maximum red signifying extreme weather alerts have been issued for parts of the Basque Country and Navarra while amber warnings are in place across Aragon, Madrid, La Rioja.

All the provinces of Catalonia, bar Tarragona where firefighters are battling a wildfire,  are also on amber alert, so too is much of Castilla-La Mancha and  Castile-Leon.

Further south, Jaen is expected to see temperatures above 42C and is on amber alert, while Granada is on the lesser yellow alert along with parts of Extremadura.

The Baleraric Islands has a yellow warning, along with Cantabria.

El Mundo online produced this handy tool to allow you to check the temperatures predicted for provinces across Spain,  Click on the provinces in the interactive map below:

Aemet explains that amber warnings mean there is a significant risk to the population caused by meteorological conditions while the yellow label is designed to raise awareness of a possible risk.

Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers backed by water-dropping aircraft on Wednesday battled to put out a wind-fuelled forest fire that erupted in Torre del Espanol in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

The worst is expected Friday, when 33 of the 50 Spanish provinces face extreme temperatures, which could reach 44 degrees in Girona.

IN PICS: Wildfire rages across Tarragona as Spain gripped by record-breaking heatwave

 
