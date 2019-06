READ: The best Spanish treats to keep you cool in a heatwave

While those within reach of the Spanish coast can turn to some of Europe's finest beaches to cool down, city dwellers often struggle to combat the heat.

So how do you keep cool away from the coast?

Flutter a fan

No, it's not just an outdated stereotype, Spaniards really do use fans to stave off the summer heat. So do as the abuelas do and make sure to carry a fan, or abanico, with you whenever you're in the city.

Go to a terrace with a spritzer

Otherwise known as the best invention ever, these water vapour sprays attached to industrial size fans ensure the air is kept moist and cool even during the hottest hours of the day.

Take public transport

Buses and metros are among the coolest places to be when the mercury rises, so much so you might find yourself staying on long past your stop to enjoy the cool temperatures.

Find a fountain Photo: AFP While we do not necessarily condone jumping into fountains, you can find some cooling spray from one of these monuments that are often dotted all over towns and cities. Especially great are the ones that spray cool water straight up from the pavement. Raise the roof Catch some of that elusive breeze by enjoying a few drinks on a rooftop bar, where, when the sun goes down, you might just find a little bit of cool. Slather on the suncream It might seem obvious but it's amazing how many people forget to protect their skin from the sun when they are in a city rather than on the beach. Walking around sporting a red hot burn will just make you even hotter, so make sure you slap on the suncream and save yourself a lot of aftersun and discomfort.

Go swimming If you are not lucky enough to have a private pool don't worry as outdoor municipal pools can be found in towns and cities across Spain during the summer months. Even better for cooling off are natural pools like this one in Cercedilla, just north of Madrid. Mooch around a museum Keep your cool and get your culture fix at the same time by heading to a museum, where you can wander aimlessly for hours enjoying the air-conditioning! Go to the cinema

Catch a summer blockbuster at your local multiplex, where you can avoid the baking heat to take refuge within a dark, cool, air-conditioned theatre.

Head to a leafy park

Get away from the hot hustle and bustle of the city and take refuge in the leafy shade of a park, such as Madrid's Retiro, pictured here.

