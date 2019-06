Madrid’s public outdoor pools began opening from May 15th, and many will stay open until late September, allowing us to cool off for only €4.50 for an adult. The pools run by Madrid City Council stay open from 11am – 9pm and offer a range of sporting activities during the summer months, including swimming lessons, and spaces to practice sports. With school ending on June 21st, now is the time to make the most of the quieter pool days before the excitement of the summer holidays begins.

Before grabbing your towel and heading for a swim, it would be a good idea to familiarize yourself with the Spanish etiquette for summer bathing. First, leave you flip-flops outside the pool-area, just before you take a quick shower before having a swim. Saving spots is not allowed, but there are often cafeterias where you can grab a bite to eat. Finally, if you have been reading up about swimming in France, don’t worry; tight swimming trunks aren’t enforced in Spain, so you’re free to wear whatever you want. Outdoor pools are enjoyed by people of all ages, so grab your shades and sunscreen, and take a dip!

Topless sunbathing is also allowed.

Prices for pools run by Madrid Council have not increased from last year, with adult entry costing €4.50 for the day, €40 for ten sessions, or €47.45 for a monthly pass that will allow access into all of Madrid’s sport complexes. Youths from 15-20 years old pay only €3.60 for one session, €32 for 10 or €38 for a monthly pass. Entry for over-65s costs €1.35, 12 or €14.25, and a child’s ticket (aged 4-14) costs €2.70.

Each pool is manned by life guards and there is always a doctor on duty.

There are 21 pools operated by Madrid's municipal council within the city plus four run by the Communidad de Madrid. But if you feel like making a day of it, head to the hills outside Madrid and enjoy one of the pools in the sierra.

Here's a full list of all the options:

Madrid Council run sports centres with summer pools

Arganzuela

CDM Peñuelas, Arganda, 25

With 2 main pools and 1 pool for children under 6, this complex also comprises of a large green space will trees for a spot of shade and picnic tables for a packed lunch, making it ideal for a chilled day out.

Latina

CDM Aluche, Avda. de General Fanjul, 14

As well as an outdoor pool, this sports complex offers a wide range of activities for all ages, from rhythmic gymnastics for under 5s, to pilates for over 65s. This is a good option for those living in and around the La Latina, opening for twelve hours a day, from 8.30am-8.30pm.

Carabanchel

CDM La Mina, Monseñor Óscar Romero, 41

Puente de Vallecas

CDM Entrevías, Ronda del Sur, 4

CDM Vallecas, Arroyo del Olivar, 51

Ciudad Lineal

CDM Concepción, José del Hierro, 5

San Blas- Canillejas

CDM San Blas, Arcos de Jalón, 59

Villaverde

CDM Plata y Castañar, Pº Plata y Castañar, 7

As well as hosting the Bas Villaverde handball team matches, this complex has both and outdoor and indoor pool, a covered sports gall, a football field and courts for tennis and paddle.

Villa de Vallecas

CDM Cerro de Almodóvar, Cerro de Almodóvar, 9

Hortaleza

CDM Hortaleza, Ctra. Estación de Hortaleza, 11

CDM Luis Aragonés, El Provencio, 20

Usera

CDM Moscardó, Andrés Arteaga, 5

CDM Orcasitas, Rafaela Ibarra, 52

CDM San Fermín, San Mario, 18

Moncloa - Aravaca

CDM Casa de Campo, Pº Puerta del Ángel, 7

Although currently undergoing renovation works, meaning most areas of the complex are out-of-bounds until further notice, the 36-metre pool will still be open this summer and there are large lawns offering plenty of room to spread out and soak up the sun.

CDM Francos Rodríguez, Numancia, 11

Open from 11am-2pm and the 3pm-9pm, the two pools (one 50-metre, one for children), are joined by volleyball and tennis courts.

Fuencarral – El Prado

CDM Santa Ana, Pº Alamedillas, 5

Vicente del Bosque, Monforte de Lemos, 13

Comprising of a 50-metre pool, with view of Madrid’s Cuatro Torres, as well as a pool for children, Centro Deportivo Municipal Vicente del Bosque also has a nudist area open this season, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Moratalaz

CDM La Elipa, Alcalde Garrido Juaristi,17

The 2 pools at La Elipa, offer a comfortable space to lounge on the grass under the shade of a tree. This a popular place for family picnics, with a cafeteria on site.

CDM Moratalaz, Valdebernardo, 2

Princesa

Piscina de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Calle de Obispo Trejo, 8

This pool, run by the university and open to students, professors and their friends, is open from June 1st – 8th September between 11am and 8pm. With diving boards, grass for sunbathing and 2 pools, this would be the perfect place to celebrate the end of the semester.

There are also 4 public pools that fall under the regional government of Madrid, open June 1st-September 8th. They will cost you €5 for the day, €40 for ten sessions and are open from 11am-8pm.

Princesa

Parque Deportivo Puerta de Hierro, Carretera de la Coruña

Almost seven times larger than an Olympic pool, his spot is surrounded by trees with room for a sun bath on the grass beside.

Chamberí

Istalación Deportiva de Canal de Isabel II, Avenida de Filipinas, 54

With its huge pool, icy water, sun terrace this pool in the heart of the city is great for a lunchtime dip.

Abrantes/Carabanchel

San Vicente de Paúl, Calle Pelicano, 4

Estrella/ Retiro

Centro Deportivo Mundial 86, Calle Jose Martínez de Velasco, 3

If you fancy making a day of your trip to the pool, there are several scenic spots just outside of Madrid, where it would be perfect to relax and take a break from the hussle and bussle of city life. Here’s three great options:

Piscinas naturales de Buitrage de Lozoya

Situated in Riosequillo Recreation Area, this idyllic spot, with views of the Guadarrama mountain range, would be perfect for a quick escape to the countryside, especially as it only costs €2.50 on weekdays, €3 on weekends and just €1.50 for children and over 65s.

Las Berceas, Cercedilla

Although a little more expensive (at €6 on weekdays and €7 on weekends), this tranquil pool is hidden amongst pine trees and greenery in Las Berceas Recreational Park which is located in the Fuenfría Valley, which comprises of 30 hectares of land.

Las Presillas, Rascafría

Rascafría’s three natural pools are situated beside wide, green meadows with spectacular views of the Peñalara Peak to accompany your swim. Access if free, but it costs €9 to park a car and €4 for a motorcycle.

By Alice Huseyinoglu

