As summer nears and temperatures begin to soar, Spaniards find a perfect respite from the heat in a chilly, refreshing bowl of gazpacho.

The Spanish idiom "de gazpacho no hay empacho" - meaning "You can't get enough of a good thing" - epitomizes their love for the cold tomato soup, widely considered one of the most delectable dishes in Spanish cuisine.

While there are countless different gazpacho recipes across Spain, Madrid-based food blogger Anneke Kooijmans shares her personal favourite with The Local. She can be found writing about gazpacho and other Iberian favourites at Lentils On Friday.



Photo from the Lentils on Friday blog by Anneke Kooijmans

How to make gazpacho:

Anneke’s gazpacho recipe (serves four to six):

1 thick slice of bread (most people don’t use the crust, I do)

1 red pepper, deseeded and cut into quarters

1 kilo ripe plum tomatoes, quartered and hard white parts removed

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar

6 tablespoons of olive oil

salt

Roast the bread in a frying pan without any oil, until the bread has dried, but has not browned yet.

Turn the bread around once. Mince the bread to breadcrumbs in a blender, set apart.