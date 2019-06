But in this case, it’s a waitress in the Basque Country who has gained notoriety after slapping a customer with an extra charge for being bothersome.

Using the most typical of Spanish swear words – cojones (meaning testicles) - the phrase ‘tocar los cojones’ – literally means “touching the testicles” and is used to describe behaviour that is persistently annoying.

After a round of drinks at Taberna Eguzki, which comprised of four glasses of verdejo, a crianza, a Viña Real and a glass of champagne, all for a very reasonable €12.50, the customer was presented with a bill with an extra €10 added: “Por tocar los cojones”.

The bar/restaurant in the Basque coastal town of Bermeo in the Vizcaya province, shared the joke on social media and it soon went viral.

It turns out the addition to the bill was a joke thought up by waitress Anka on her boss, Fernando, who spends every Thursday afternoon in the establishment drinking with a group of friends while playing the Spanish card game Mus.

“Yes, he paid the extra!” confirmed Anka to Publico newspaper. “It was the most well-spent money of his life”.

READ ALSO: Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish