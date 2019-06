Tumbona is the Spanish word for sun bed (sun lounger) or deck chair.

Hay muchas tumbonas alrededor de la piscina.

There are lots of sun loungers around the pool.

Hay que llevarnos las tumbonas al parque para sentarnos ahí a leer.

Let's take our deckchairs to the park so we can sit there and read.

This noun comes from the verb tumbarse or tumbar, which means to lay down or knock down.

Estoy super cansada. Voy a tumbarme un rato.

I am so tired. I'm going to lie down for a bit.

Tumbaron la pared para hacer el salón más grande.

They knocked down the wall to make the living room bigger.

Pronunciation:

Tum-boh-nah

