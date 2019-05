Then now is the time to explore some of the real-life locations of the Seven Kingdoms, right here in Spain.

From the wind-swept Atlantic beaches of the north to impressive castles and Roman ruins of the west and south, there's a whole host of locations where the hit series was filmed.

Here's a list of the locations across Spain that appear in Game of Thrones.

The Basque Country

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Bermeo



Photo; Carlos Olmedillas / Flickr

The Little islet topped with a hermitage and linked to the mainland by an ancient arched footbridge doubles up as Dragonstone and first appears in Season 7 when Jon Snow first meets Daenerys

Itzurun beach in Zumaia



Photo; Eleder Jimenez Hermoso / Flickr

The spectacular beach at Itzurun with its craggy cliffs and vast sandy stretch crashing with Atlantic waves appears on screen as the landing point for Daenerys Targaryen when she finally returned to the shores of Westeros, Dragonstone to be exact, with her army of the Unsullied.

Extremadura

Filming took place in three locations in Extremadura, Spain’s landlocked western region bordering Portugal.

Caceres



Photo; César Alonso Ferreras / Flickr

The medieval walled city of Caceres, a Unesco World Heritage site , doubled as King’s Landing, the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

Malpartida



Photo; Jesús Pérez Pacheco / Flickr

The unusual rock formations in wetlands the Natural Park of Los Barruecos outside the town of Malpartida served as the site for the Battle of the Dragon, in episode 4 of Season 7.

Trujillo



Photo; Extremadura Turismo

The picturesque walled town of Trujillo became the Casterly Rock, the ancestral home of the Lannisters and apprared for the first time in Season 7, when scenes were filmed in the courtyard of its imposing castle, a fortification boasting 17 defence towers.

Catalonia

Girona’s Cathedral of Saint Mary



Photo: Davidlohr Bueso/Flickr

The cathedral in Catalonia's second city of Girona served as the exterior of the Sept of Baelor

Whereas the cobbled streets of Girona's Old Town and Jewish quarter variously starred as locations in Braavos, Oldtown, and Kings Landing.

Castell de Santa Florentina



Photo: Castell de Santa Florentina

This castle in the Catalan seaside town of Canet de Mar, an hour north of Barcelona on the Costa Brava, became Horn Hill, the palatial family home of Samwell Tarly.

Navarra

Bardenas Reales Natural Park



Photo: Bruno Barral/Wikimedia



The semi-desert natural park in Navarra, renowned for its unusual rock formations, appeared in Game of Thrones as the Dothraki Sea, home to wandering hordes of khalasars.

Castila La Mancha

Castle of Zafra



Photo: Castila La Mancha Tourism

The Castle of Zafra appeared in Season 6 as the Tower of Joy, outside which a young Ned Stark and his Kingsguard clashed swords with Ser Arthur Dayne and other Targaryen henchmen in one of Bran Stark’s visions.

This remote fortification located in the Sierra de Caldereros, is accessed by a dirt road leading from the village of Hombrados, one-and-a-half hour drive from Madrid.

Andalusia

Spain’s southern region of Andalusia provided numerous locations for Game of Thrones during season 5 and 6 boosting tourism to the region. This continued in Season 7 and 8, with revisits to old favourites and adding new locations.

Seville's Alcázar



Photo; Archigeek / Flickr

The Alcázar of Seville first appeared on screens in season 6 as Sunspear, the capital of Dorne, and its Water Gardens.

Osuna's bullring



Photo: AFP

The bullring of Osuna, a town not far from Seville, became the fighting pits of Meereen

Seville's Reales Atarazanas



Photo; Sandra Vallaure / Flickr

Seville’s Royal Dockyards share the limelight after serving as a new location in season 7.

Cordoba



Photo: AFP



The Roman bridge that crosses the Guadalquivir river in Cordoba was built in the early first century BC and became the Long Bridge of Volantis in the HBO series.

Almodovar del Rio



Photo; Javier Lastras / Flickr

The small city located in Córdoba province on the banks of the river Guadalquivir is crowned by a 1300-year-old Moorish castle which became Highgarden, the seat of House Tyrell, seized by Jamie Lannister during Season 7.

Italica, Santiponce



Photo; Telèmac / Flickr

The Roman ruins of Itálica in Santiponce near Seville appeared screen as the backdrop to several epic scenes after authorities granted special permission to film at the archaeological site. It was the site of the tense Season 7 finale when Cersei was presented with a white walker.

Almería

The Alcazaba fortress in Almería doubled for scenes in the Water Gardens, the private retreat to House Martell, rulers of Dorne.