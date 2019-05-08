In memes: This is how the internet reacted to Barça's epic humiliation

Liverpool produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday.

Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg, when Messi scored two goals after Luis Suarez scored one - and deprived of injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice for Liverpool, achieving what had seemed impossible to reach the final.

Here are some of the best:

