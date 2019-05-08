Spain's news in English

In memes: This is how the internet reacted to Barça's epic humiliation

8 May 2019
10:04 CEST+02:00
footballbarçamemes

In memes: This is how the internet reacted to Barça's epic humiliation
Liverpool's Fab Four wave 'Bye Bye' to Barcelona.
8 May 2019
10:04 CEST+02:00
Defeated at Anfield in after an epic performance by Liverpool, Barcelona FC now face further humiliation as the internet does its worst to ridicule the hammering.

Liverpool produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday.

Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg, when Messi scored two goals after Luis Suarez scored one - and deprived of injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice for Liverpool, achieving what had seemed impossible to reach the final. 

Here are some of the best:

A common theme was Barça's defence... or lack of it. 

 

 

Messi was also the butt of several jokes

 

 

 

 

 

 

This one suggests there Barça fans are queuing to hide in a cave.

 

 
footballbarçamemes
