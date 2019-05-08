In memes: This is how the internet reacted to Barça's epic humiliation

<p>Liverpool produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday.</p><p>Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg, when Messi scored two goals after Luis Suarez scored one - and deprived of injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.</p><p>Stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice for Liverpool, achieving what had seemed impossible to reach the final. </p><p 0px="" 10px="" are="" as="" but="" dejavu="" further="" historic="" home="" humiliation="" internet="" liberation="" margin:="" on="" p="" quietly="" skulking="" style="box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0px; line-height: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: arial, " subject="" team="" the="" their="" to="" trolls="" yet="">Here are some of the best:</p><p 0px="" 10px="" 4="" 4-0="" a="" a..="" algo="" amigos="" ayrton="" bar="" beatles="" blockquote="" class="twitter-tweet" comparing="" data-lang="en" de="" decirles="" defeat="" dejavu="" del="" desde="" dir="ltr" fab="" four="" goals="" href="https://twitter.com/NigelValdivia/status/1125864125832151041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" inmejorable="" lang="es" legendary="" liberation="" liv="" liverpool="" los="" margin:="" may="" mios="" momento="" mrey="" muy="" nigel="" p="" para="" popular="" que="" recordar="" shiquetito...="" style="box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0px; line-height: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: arial, " that="" the="" tienen="" to="" unos="" were="" yo="">How things change:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool en la ida de las semis de Champions vs Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona en la vuelta <a href="https://t.co/ZdNFrRdyrq">pic.twitter.com/ZdNFrRdyrq</a></p>— Alejandro López (@LuchaEterna_) <a href="https://twitter.com/LuchaEterna_/status/1125866832152399874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p 0px="" 10px="" dejavu="" liberation="" margin:="" p="" style="box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0px; line-height: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: arial, ">A common theme was Barça's defence... or lack of it. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">La defensa hoy del Barcelona¡¡ <a href="https://t.co/EfI92xiriR">pic.twitter.com/EfI92xiriR</a></p>— nelson javier peña (@nelson1javier) <a href="https://twitter.com/nelson1javier/status/1125870392168595456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p 0px="" 10px="" 4to="" a="" barcelona="" blockquote="" class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en" defensa="" dejavu="" del="" dir="ltr" el="" en="" ez="" gabi="" gol="" href="https://twitter.com/Gaabi_Agustin/status/1125864301380743169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" la="" lang="es" liberation="" liverpool="" margin:="" may="" p="" style="box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; padding: 0px; line-height: 18px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: arial, "> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">La defensa del Barcelona. <a href="https://t.co/kiMfSm8Hq4">pic.twitter.com/kiMfSm8Hq4</a></p>— Gol Garracol (@ElGolGarracol) <a href="https://twitter.com/ElGolGarracol/status/1125863084780924928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">La defensa del Barça frente al Liverpool.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LFCBar%C3%A7a?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LFCBarça</a> Valverde Roma Anfield <a href="https://t.co/ImiCpyNXUi">pic.twitter.com/ImiCpyNXUi</a></p>— Jesús Arroyo (@GenteQueLucha) <a href="https://twitter.com/GenteQueLucha/status/1125878936150446080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><p>Messi was also the butt of several jokes</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Messi vs Liverpool at Camp Nou vs Messi at Anfield. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LIVBAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LIVBAR</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Liverpool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Liverpool</a> <a href="https://t.co/R6n5U2N9KZ">pic.twitter.com/R6n5U2N9KZ</a></p>— Marcus Origa (@marcus_origa) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcus_origa/status/1125867575777345538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">🎶 Se fue se fue el Barcelona de Leo Messi 🎶😂😅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampionsLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampionsLeague</a> <a href="https://t.co/B1eEEsNlHG">pic.twitter.com/B1eEEsNlHG</a></p>— Cantera tv (@canteratv_) <a href="https://twitter.com/canteratv_/status/1125873807724548096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">🌪🌪🌪 El LIVERPOOL voló muy muy alto, y TOCÓ EL CIELO ☁☁☁☀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChampionsLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChampionsLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Liverpool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Liverpool</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/origi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#origi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wijnaldum?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wijnaldum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/messi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#messi</a> <a href="https://t.co/9lBWxdGPe6">pic.twitter.com/9lBWxdGPe6</a></p>— Goal en español (@Goal_en_espanol) <a href="https://twitter.com/Goal_en_espanol/status/1125869737844641794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p> </p><p>This one suggests there Barça fans are queuing to hide in a cave.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Culés entrando en la cueva. Nunca debieron salir 😂😂😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/aQZsjfVDAG">pic.twitter.com/aQZsjfVDAG</a></p>— IRPH Estafa (@IRPHMalaga) <a href="https://twitter.com/IRPHMalaga/status/836211857920823296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 27, 2017</a></blockquote></div><p> </p></div>