This is how much you earn if you’re a Spanish politician

<p>The 350 lawmakers in Spain’s Congress will begin their accreditation process on Monday but won’t be officially sworn in until the new parliamentary session starts on May 21st.</p><p>There will be a lot of form filling in during which they will have to declare their assets and all business interests, past and present, in case they may represent a potential conflict.</p><p>The newly elected members can expect to draw a base salary of at least €53,200 a year with more for those not based in Madrid. Involvement on committees or taking an extra role within parliament also comes with added remuneration.</p><p><strong>Salary</strong></p><p>MPs in Spain are awarded a monthly base salary of €2,972.94 gross payable from April 28<sup>th</sup> – the day that they were elected. Doesn’t sound like much? Well, that is just the base.</p><p>For starters, it’s paid in 14 monthly installments, a hangover from Franco’s time when the paternal state ensured the worker had spending money at Christmas and for a holiday in August. <p>Thus, public sector workers still get 14 payments a year with their bonus months delivered in August and December.</p><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1556956324_vote share.jpg" style="width: 547px; height: 335px;" /></div><p><strong>Living costs</strong></p><p>On top of the base salary, each MP will be entitled to a monthly stipend for living in the capital. For those 36 elected on the Madrid list – and therefore presumed to already live here it’s €917.03 a month</p><p>For the remaining 314 MPs a living supplement of €1,921.20 on top of their wage each month</p><p><strong>Extras for Congressional roles and committees</strong></p><p>There are also added extras for those who take on a job in the Congress beyond that of MP.</p><p>Spokespersons of each parliamentary group are awarded an extra €2,819.97 per month.</p><p>Vice-presidents of the Congress, of which four will be nominated – will earn an extra €3,060.92 per month.</p><p>The highest paid role is that of President of the Congress – a role akin to that of Speaker in the UK’s houses of parliament which has an additional monthly salary of €9,651.04 – making it the highest paid position in the parliament.</p><p>Those who take part in committees are also awarded extras, although they may only claim for one committee even if they are take part in several.</p><p><strong>Travel expenses</strong></p><p>The bill for travel is also picked up by the parliament with transport tickets – rail, bus and air – charged directly to Congress.</p><p>Those who do not have an official car at their disposal are issued with cards containing credit for taxis in and around Madrid capped at €3,000 a year.</p><p>Parliamentarians who use their own vehicle can claim 25 cents per km on justified trips.</p><p><strong>Perks</strong></p><p>All new deputies will be issued with iPhones – brand new models were distributed to MPs in 2018 and those who retain their seats will keep their old ones, while those newcomers will be issued with the same models – apparently left over stock from the last legislature.</p><p>All members will be issued with brand new iPads as the ones last issued in 2016 are considered obsolete.</p><p><strong>Code of Ethics</strong></p><p>This year is the first time that MPs will have to conform to a new Code of Ethics in the name of transparency and to combat corruption.</p><p>In addition to declaring their assets and existing commercial activities, this new intake of MPs will have to make a third declaration listing their “economic interests”. These will include academic titles, links to lobby groups, a full list of all past economic activities with names of those with whom business was conducted as well as sector in which it was carried out.</p><p>Moreover, MPs must now declare any donations, unpaid gifts – including invitations to sports events, cultural activities or trips – from the past that could cause a conflict of interest in future dealings.</p><p>The new code also requires them to reject "gifts or benefits that may reasonably be perceived as an attempt to influence their behaviour".</p><p>The information will be on public record and could be called into question in the chamber if “doubt is case on the objectivity and independence” of a member of congress.</p><p><strong>What about the PM and other ministers? </strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557227248_000_1DE295.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 341px;" /></strong></p><p>The salaries of the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and secretaries of state are determined separately in the annual budget,</p><p>This year’s budget calculated that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez be paid an annual salary of €82.978 euros, over two-and-a-half times the average annual salary of Spaniards (€30,292) but among the lowest in comparative terms in Europe, <a href="https://www.ig.com/uk/forex/research/pay-check?CHID=9&SM=TW&REF=IG">according to a 2018 study carried out by IG</a>. </p><p>Swiss President Alain Berset earns nearly €400,000 a year, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel take home an annual basic salary of around €300,000 – around eight times as much as the average salary in their respective countries.</p><p>British Prime Minister Theresa May earns €172,220 while Emmanuel Macron of France earns €178,924. The average wage in both UK and France is just under €35,000</p><p><strong>Vocab list:</strong></p><p>Salary: <i>Salario, sueldo</i></p><p>income: <i>ingresos, renta, sueldo</i></p><p>Expenses: Indemnizaciones:</p><p>Extras: <i>pluses (from the English word 'Plus'</i></p><p>Travel costs: <i>gastos de transporte</i></p><p>Members of Parliament (MPs): <i>diputados</i></p><p>Chamber, Congress, Lower House of Parliament: <i>La Cámara, Cortes, El Congreso</i></p>