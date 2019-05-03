Spanish Word of the Day: 'Resplandor'

Let's have a look at different ways to use this word!

El resplandor del sol es cegador esta mañana.

The sun brightness is blinding this morning!

El resplandor de la luna en las noches de verano es maravilloso.

The moonlight during the summer nights is wonderful.

El resplandor del metal durante las horas de sol me cegaba.

The glitter from the metal blinded me during the sun peak hours.

El resplandor de las nubes anuncia un relámpago.

The flash of lightening in the clouds always goes prior to thunderstorms.

Finally, you can use it to mean splendor or glory:

En la foto de la boda puedes ver el resplandor de la pareja.

In the wedding pictures you could see the couple's radiance.

Pronunciation:

Res-plan-dor

