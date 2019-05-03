Spanish Word of the Day: 'Resplandor'

<p>Let's have a look at different ways to use this word!</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El resplandor del sol es cegador esta mañana. </i></li></ul><p> The sun brightness is blinding this morning!</p><p> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="360" src="https://giphy.com/embed/Gi2hTKew0ky2s" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cheezburger-funny-sun-Gi2hTKew0ky2s">via GIPHY</a></div><p> </p><ul><li><i>El resplandor de la luna en las noches de verano es maravilloso. </i></li></ul><p> The moonlight during the summer nights is wonderful.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El resplandor del metal durante las horas de sol me cegaba. </i></li></ul><p> The glitter from the metal blinded me during the sun peak hours.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El resplandor de las nubes anuncia un relámpago. </i></li></ul><p> The flash of lightening in the clouds always goes prior to thunderstorms.</p><p> </p><p>Finally, you can use it to mean splendor or glory:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>En la foto de la boda puedes ver el resplandor de la pareja. </i></li></ul><p> In the wedding pictures you could see the couple's radiance.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>Res-plan-dor</p><p> </p><p><i><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></i></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190319/eight-tips-for-learning-spanish-successfully"><strong>READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully</strong></a></p>