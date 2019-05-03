Spain's news in English

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Resplandor'

3 May 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
3 May 2019
08:37 CEST+02:00
This word means brightness and light. Something you will want to regularly describe if you live in Spain!

Let's have a look at different ways to use this word!

 

  • El resplandor del sol es cegador esta mañana.

              The sun brightness is blinding this morning!

 

 

  • El resplandor de la luna en las noches de verano es maravilloso.

               The moonlight during the summer nights is wonderful.

 

  • El resplandor del metal durante las horas de sol me cegaba.

               The glitter from the metal  blinded me during the sun peak hours.

 

  • El resplandor de las nubes anuncia un relámpago.

               The flash of lightening in the clouds always goes prior to thunderstorms.

 

Finally, you can use it to mean splendor or glory:

 

  • En la foto de la boda puedes ver el resplandor de la pareja.

               In the wedding pictures you could see the couple's radiance.

 

 

Pronunciation:

Res-plan-dor

 

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully

 

 

 

 

 
languageword of the day
