Let's take a look at some examples...

Los niños se pelearon y acabaron tirándose piedras el uno al otro.

Kids were fighting and ended up throwing stones at each other.

Hay una cantera de piedra cuartiza en Toledo.

There is a stone quarry in Toledo.

No tenían nada electrónico en su casa. Fue como volver a la edad de piedra.

They had no electronics in their house. It was like going being back to Stone Age.

Let's look at some phrases using piedra:

La farmacia está a tiro de piedra de mi casa.

The pharmacy is a stone’s throw away from my house.

Le pusieron muchas piedras en el camino pero aun así consiguió su objetivo.

He had many bumps in the road but he still reached his objective.

Cuando me contaron lo que pasó me quede de piedra.

When they told me what happened I was stunned.

Pronunciation: Pee-ed-rah

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

