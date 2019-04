This word means bench and bank, among other things.

Me senté en un banco cerca del rio.

I sat on a bench close to the river.

El nuevo gimnasio tiene varios bancos de abdominales.

The new gym has various sit-up benches.

Tengo cuentas en bancos nacionales y extranjeros.

I have accounts on national banks and international.

El banco central de España supervisa el sistema bancario español.

The central bank of Spain regulates the banking system in Spain.

Los bancos de sangre ayudan a mucha gente que necesita donaciones.

The blood banks help many people who need donations.

You also use the work banco for database...

Compartir información de los bancos de datos es un delito.

Sharing database information is illegal.

...and a shoal of fish is known as a banco.

Echaron la red y pescaron un banco de atunes.

They cast the net and caught a shoal of tunas.

Pronunciation:

Ban-co

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

