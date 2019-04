Spanish people love a bargain and have a number of words that mean the same. Let's see it used in a sentence:

Bargain:

A mí me parece una ganga.

It sounds like a bargain to me.

¡Qué ganga!

What a steal!

Ganga is actually a geological material (gangue/matrix in English) and so we get some nice (if antiquated) phrases from it:

Separar la ganga de la mena.

Separate the wheat from the chaff.

Sin ganga ni desperdicio.

Without further ado.

Pronunciation:

gahn-gah

