Spanish Word of the Day: 'Concurrido'

<p align="left">Here are some examples of how to use this word:</p><p align="left"> </p><ul><li align="left"><strong><i>Los bares en primera línea de playa siempre están muy concurridos. </i></strong></li></ul><p align="left"> Bars on the beachfront are always crowded.</p><p align="left"> </p><p align="left">To meet or get together:</p><p align="left"> </p><ul><li align="left"><strong><i>En las fiestas de mi ciudad todos los barrios concurren en el centro.</i></strong></li></ul><p align="left">In the festivities from my city all the neighborhoods meet in the city centre. </p><p align="left"> </p><p align="left">To coincide:</p><p align="left"> </p><ul><li align="left"><strong><i>Concurrieron todas las variables necesarias para hacer del evento un éxito. </i></strong></li></ul><p align="left">Enough reasons coincided to make the event a total success.</p><p align="left"> </p><p align="left">To agree (concur):</p><p align="left"> </p><ul><li align="left"><strong><i>Concurrieron que era lo mejor para la familia. </i></strong></li></ul><p align="left">They agreed that it was the best thing for the family.</p><p align="left"> </p><p align="left"><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p align="left">Con-cu-rri-do</p>