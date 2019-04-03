Spain's news in English

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Concurrido'

3 April 2019
09:22 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguage

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Concurrido'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
3 April 2019
09:22 CEST+02:00
Today's word of the day is 'concurrido' and is a tough one for Spanish learners. It means crowded or to come together.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

 

  • Los bares en primera línea de playa siempre están muy concurridos.

               Bars on the beachfront are always crowded.

 

To meet or get together:

 

  • En las fiestas de mi ciudad todos los barrios concurren en el centro.

In the festivities from my city all the neighborhoods meet in the city centre.  

 

To coincide:

 

  • Concurrieron todas las variables necesarias para hacer del evento un éxito.

Enough reasons coincided to make the event a total success.

 

To agree (concur):

 

  • Concurrieron que era lo mejor para la familia.

They agreed that it was the best thing for the family.

 

Pronunciation:

Con-cu-rri-do

 

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: Eight tips for learning Spanish successfully

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
word of the daylanguage
