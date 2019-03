While this word may sound funny, it's very useful if you travel a lot or buy and sell products internationally. It means customs.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

Cuando viaje a Australia revisaron mi equipaje en las aduanas.

When I travelled to Australia they checked all my luggage at customs.

Si quieres comprar un coche extranjero tendrás que pagar en la aduana cuando te lo envíen.

If you want to buy a foreign car you will have to pay a fare at customs.

Pronunciation:

A-du-a-nas

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

