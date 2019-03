Spain has very good rooftops where you can sip on a drink in the sun and appreciate some great views.

Los obreros están en la azotea arreglando el tejado.

The builders are fixing the rooftop.

Han abierto un nuevo bar de copas en la azotea de un edificio.

They've opened a new rooftop bar.

Pronunciation:

A-zo-te-ah

