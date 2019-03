Today's word of the day in Spanish isenervar. This word means to irritate/exasperate or to get cranky or exhausted.

Cualquier comentario acerca de su trabajo la enervaba.

Any comments about her work irritated her.

(another great phrase that could be used here in Spanish is poner nervioso)

It can also mean to weaken or to tire - to sap the strength of someone.

En agosto muchos ancianos se enervan.

In August a lot of the elderly feel very tired.

To get cranky or irritated:

La atención al cliente es nefasta en este hotel. Me enervan constantemente.

Customer service in this hotel is really bad. It really irritates me.

Pronunciation:

En-er-vah

