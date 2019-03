Let's take a look at some examples of how this word is used.

Apunta todo para que no se te olvide.

Write everything down so you don't forget.

¿Apuntaste la hora de la cita?

Did you write down the time of the appointment?

It can also be used to point to or indicate, or to aim:

Las ruedas del coche apuntaban hacia la derecha

The car wheels pointed to the right.

En el ejercito aprendió a apuntar con una pistola.

He learned how to aim with a gun in the military.

This verb is also used to indicate that you're up for something, or you'll be signing up for something:

Me apunto a la excursión de la semana que viene.

I'm up for the trip next week.

Me apunté a un curso de informática.

I have signed up for an IT course.

In more specific uses of the word, it means to sprout (plants) or when the sun appears (el sol apunta en el horizonte), or to prompt and give lines in the theatre.

Pronunciation:

A-pun-tar

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

