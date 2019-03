The word tiquismiquis means fussy or nitpicker in English. It's used to describe someone's character. This is someone who is hard to please and demanding about his requirements and needs.

Examples:

A Pablo nunca le gusta nada de la carta, es muy tiquismiquis.

Pablo never likes anything on the menu, he is very fussy.

Mi padre siempre quiere todo ordenado a su manera, es muy tiquismiquis.

My father always wants everything organised his own way. He is very tiquismiquis.

Pronounciation:

Tiki-smeek-is

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time