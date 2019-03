HazteOir are no strangers to controversy. The ultra-Catholic organization which campaigns to “promote family values” has previously attempted to tour Spain with a bus using transphobic slogans aimed at children.

Bearing the slogans such as "boys have penises, girls have vulvas _ don't let them fool you," the bright orange vehicle targeted children.

That campaign was suspended and the buses seized after prosecutors argued that it constituted a hate crime and breach of the peace.

READ MORE: Police seize anti-trans campaign bus declaring 'boys have penises'

The latest campaign comparing women who fight for gender equality and laws to protect women from domestic violence, to Hitler was unveiled on Thursday evening.

Alongside an image of Hitler wearing pink lipstick is emblazoned the slogan "#StopFeminazis, it is not Gender Violence, it is Domestic Violence".

The organization is petitioning the parties of Spain’s right – PP, Ciudadanos and the far right Vox – ahead of general elections in April to repeal gender laws arguing that they discriminate against men.

According to the spokesman of the ultracatólica association

Luis Losada, the spokesman of HazteOir.org argues that the law of gender violence and regional LGTB regulations "have broken the right of equality of all people."

The group said they planned to drive the buses around cities in Spain in the run up to International Women’s day on March 8 when huge rallies will take place across Spain.

The group, which claims to promote family rights and the value of life, was found in 2014 to be linked to the extreme right organization El Yunque, which critics claim is a secret paramilitary group.

Twitter users were quick to ridicule the campaign posting their own memes of the controversial bus.

Next to an image of Franco with lipstick: “More mopping and ironing and less male things”

"Direct route to the Middle Ages"

"Friends of Hitler Tours. Kids go free!"

"Under Franco, this never would have happened".