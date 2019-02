Today's word of the day is conquistar: It's a verb that means to conquer:

A territory for example ...

La conquista romana en Hispania comienza en el 218 A.C

The Roman conquest of Hispania starts on the 218 B.C

It can also mean to master something:

Tras varios años de terapia conquisto su miedo a los espacios cerrados

After a few years of therapy he mastered his fear of closed spaces

Another meaning is to win someone over:

Dice que lo que realmente la conquistó fue su labia.

She said that what really won her over was his eloquence

The Reconquista - reconquest - describes the period in the history of the Iberian Peninsula of about 780 years between the Umayyad conquest of Hispania in 711 and the fall of the Nasrid kingdom of Granada to the expanding Christian kingdoms in 1491.



The reconquista is celebrated at Cristianos y Moros festivals across Spain. Photo: whitenight/Depositphotos

Pronunciation:

Con-kee-star

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time