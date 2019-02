Today's word of the day is nefasto. This literally means terrible and disastrous.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

La presentación de su nuevo libro fue totalmente nefasta, no vino nadie.

The launching of his new book was a total disaster, no one came.

¡Comer tantos dulces durante años tuvo un efecto nefasto en su salud!

Eating all those sweets during years has had a really negative effect in his health!

Pronunciation:

Ne-fas-toe

