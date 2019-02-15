BBVA accused of racism after freezing bank accounts of hundreds of Chinese clients in Spain

<p>Waving Chinese and Spanish flags, the protesters shouted "racist BBVA" and "we want justice," carrying banners reading "stop banking racism." </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Cientos de ciudadanos chinos en España han visto bloqueadas sus cuentas bancarias, protesta multitudinaria en la Castellana frente al <a href="https://twitter.com/BBVA_esp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BBVA_esp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madrid</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Castellana?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Castellana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bbva?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bbva</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/elmundoes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@elmundoes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/abc_es?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abc_es</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/el_pais?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@el_pais</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/20m?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@20m</a> <a href="https://t.co/ukB8PuuGVk">pic.twitter.com/ukB8PuuGVk</a></p>— Joaquin Jimenez (@Joaking92) <a href="https://twitter.com/Joaking92/status/1096377829846118400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Contacted by AFP, BBVA, the second biggest bank in Spain, was not able to detail how many clients had been affected. </p><p>In a statement, it said it had frozen accounts to comply with measures to fight money-laundering, adding it was working to resolve the problem. </p><p>Protesters said other banks had also frozen accounts of citizens of Chinese origin recently, but to a lesser extent than BBVA. </p><p>All banks are asking the customers documents detailing their tax situation and income before they re-open the accounts. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1550239827_000_1DH2OG.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>"BBVA bank is blocking all the accounts of Chinese citizens, and even Spanish citizens of Chinese origin," Ding Li, a Marid-based lawyer, told AFP. </p><p>He said the bank had not given customers prior warning and is "taking a really long time to respond" to affected customers. </p><p>"They closed my account a first time in August, and again two months later," said Ting Ting, the manager of a restaurant in Madrid. </p><p>She said BBVA blocked her own account, that of her nine-year-old daughter and of her business.</p><p>Unable to pay her suppliers, she had to open an account in another bank.</p><p><a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.es/20181130/pooh-banned-in-madrid-for-fear-of-offending-chinese-president&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjjy8jk9b3gAhUSJBoKHWi7BhsQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&usg=AOvVaw0CktSeBaAXgps7VdKfk_SQ"><strong>READ ALSO: Pooh banned from Madrid for fear of offending Chinese President </strong></a></p>