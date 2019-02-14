Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

<div><strong>My fatty </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447254226_BurgerEatingContest.jpg" style="width: 467px; height: 288px;" /><span style="font-size: 11px;"><i>Photo: Chris Pirillo/Flickr</i></span></div><div>No, you won't get a slap or an evil look if you call your Spanish lover a <i>gordi</i>. This pet name for lovers is commonly used regardless of people's weight. Say <i>gordo/a </i>(just straight fat) and the outcome of your name-calling may be very different.</div><div><div><strong>My half an orange</strong></div><div><strong> </strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447251905_Orange.jpg" style="width: 466px; height: 277px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Archive photo: Shutterstock</i></span></div><div>Unless you're with a gold-digger, there's no reason to think the person calling you<i> mi media naranja</i> wants to bleed you or squeeze you dry. The expression means my better half or my soul mate.</div><div><div><strong>Chocito</strong></div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447252064_FemaleGenitals.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 274px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Joe/Flickr </i></span></div><div>In English, comparing your lover to female genitalia would land you a thick ear. In Spanish, however <i>chochito</i> is considered a term of endearment. Just don't use it in front of your grandma.</div><div><div><strong>Little pigeon</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447252307_pigeonsLOVE.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 275px;" /></strong><span id="cke_bm_230S" style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="font-size:11px;"><i><u>Photo: Ingrid Taylar/Flickr </u></i></span></div><div><span id="cke_bm_230E" style="display: none;"> </span></div><span style="display: none;"> </span><div>Fear not, your partner will not think you're comparing them to a filthy city bird. <i>Pichoncito/a</i>, 'little bird', is sickly sweet but not offensive.</div><div><div><strong>La Parienta </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447252483_FunnyCoupleShutterstock.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 273px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Archive photo: Shutterstock</i></span></div><div>Word of warning, gents - this is not a loving term to use with your wives. The English equivalent is 'the missus' and in Spanish <i>parienta</i> can also be understood as a relative.</div><div><div><strong>My soul </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447252748_Soul.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 275px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Emily Haun/Flickr</i></span></div><div>Sounds deep, but the term <i>mi alma </i>is used more often by Spanish grandmothers who bump into you in the street than by young people in relationships.</div><div><div><strong>My little insect/bug</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447253063_ladybirds.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 271px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Feans/Flickr</i></span></div><div>Don't be put off by the pet name<i> bicho</i> or <i>bichito</i>. After all, you can decide whether you want to be a dung beetle or a ladybird.</div><div><div><strong>My love/darling</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447253240_Wedding.jpg" style="width: 467px; height: 273px;" /></strong><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: Emiliano Horcada/Flickr </span></i></div><div>The golden oldies never die. <i>Mi amor</i> and <i>cariño</i> are still the most common pet names used by Spanish couples.</div><div><div><strong>My sky</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447253437_skykiss.jpg" style="width: 466px; height: 271px;" /></strong></div><div><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Archive photo: Shutterstock</i></span></div><div>For the lovebirds who are on a high, <i>mi cielo</i> or just <i>cielo</i> is an endearing pet name to use.</div><div><div><strong>Corazón</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1447253570_heart.jpg" style="width: 467px; height: 277px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Sunshinecity/Flickr</i></span></div><div>Literally meaning heart, it's usually used without the <i>mi </i>at the start.</div><div><i>List compiled by Alex Dunham</i></div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190213/how-to-speak-the-spanish-language-of-love"><strong>READ MORE: How to speak the Spanish language of love</strong></a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>