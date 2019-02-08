RECIPE: How to make a hearty Cocido Madrileño

<p>It appears on Menu del Dia's across the city during the winter season. But for those of you who want to recreate it at home, it's an easy dish to make.</p><p>Here's The Local’s favourite cocido recipe (serves 6):</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><ul><li>400 g chickpeas</li><li>250 g veal, cut into 5cm chunks</li><li>140 g chunks of Serrano ham</li><li>1 5” ham bone</li><li>1 3” chunk of veal bone marrow</li><li>140g 5cm thick bacon chunks</li><li>1 large 25cm chorizo cut into thick slices</li><li>Morcilla (optional) cut into thick slices</li><li>2 cloves of garlic</li><li>1 onion</li><li>2 large carrots</li><li>2 potatoes</li><li>1 cup fideos (fine pasta noodles) Optional</li><li>Half a cabbage (optional)</li><li>Water, enough to cover the ingredients plus five centimetres more.</li><li>Olive oil</li><li>Salt</li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1519991893_8781994549_217f71db62_z (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><strong>Instructions</strong></p><ol><li>Allow garbanzo beans to sit in water overnight. drain excess water and set aside.</li><li>Peel the garlic, onion, carrots and potatoes and set aside.</li><li>Cook veal, bones, chorizo and ham in a large pot in just enough water to cover. Add salt to taste.</li><li>When the water begins to boil, remove the excess foam.</li><li>After an hour, add the chickpeas, garlic, onion and carrots, whole.</li><li>Cover pot and simmer for an hour and a half.</li><li>Drain the stock and reserve the rest of the ingredients on a platter.</li><li>Put the stock back into the same pot and use it to cook the noodles.</li><li>In a different pot, boil the peeled potatoes. Drain and place along with the rest of the ingredients you reserved.</li><li>Cut the cooked vegetables into big chunks and add to the meat platter.</li></ol><p><strong>To serve: </strong></p><p>Tradionally, Madrileños start their meal by drinking the rich hearty broth before being served with a deep bowl of the drained meat and veg. Best served with some crunchy fresh bread. </p><p>You'll probably feel like a siesta afterwards!</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190118/cocido-and-siesta-how-to-survive-winter-in-madrid"><strong>READ ALSO: Cocido and siesta - How to survive winter in Madrid</strong></a></p>