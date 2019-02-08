Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

RECIPE: How to make a hearty Cocido Madrileño

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 February 2019
13:18 CET+01:00
foodrecipecocido

Share this article

RECIPE: How to make a hearty Cocido Madrileño
Photo: asimojet/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
8 February 2019
13:18 CET+01:00
There is no better winter warmer than a cocido Madrileño, the traditional stew enjoyed across the Madrid region during the colder months.

It appears on Menu del Dia's across the city during the winter season. But for those of you who want to recreate it at home, it's an easy dish to make.

Here's The Local’s favourite cocido recipe (serves 6):

Ingredients

  • 400 g chickpeas
  • 250 g veal, cut into 5cm chunks
  • 140 g chunks of Serrano ham
  • 1 5” ham bone
  • 1 3” chunk of veal bone marrow
  • 140g 5cm thick bacon chunks
  • 1 large 25cm chorizo cut into thick slices
  • Morcilla (optional) cut into thick slices
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 onion
  • 2 large carrots
  • 2 potatoes
  • 1 cup fideos (fine pasta noodles) Optional
  • Half a cabbage (optional)
  • Water, enough to cover the ingredients plus five centimetres more.
  • Olive oil
  • Salt

Instructions

  1. Allow garbanzo beans to sit in water overnight. drain excess water and set aside.
  2. Peel the garlic, onion, carrots and potatoes and set aside.
  3. Cook veal, bones, chorizo and ham in a large pot in just enough water to cover. Add salt to taste.
  4. When the water begins to boil, remove the excess foam.
  5. After an hour, add the chickpeas, garlic, onion and carrots, whole.
  6. Cover pot and simmer for an hour and a half.
  7. Drain the stock and reserve the rest of the ingredients on a platter.
  8. Put the stock back into the same pot and use it to cook the noodles.
  9. In a different pot, boil the peeled potatoes. Drain and place along with the rest of the ingredients you reserved.
  10. Cut the cooked vegetables into big chunks and add to the meat platter.

To serve: 

Tradionally, Madrileños start their meal by drinking the rich hearty broth before being served with a deep bowl of the drained meat and veg. Best served with some crunchy fresh bread. 

You'll probably feel like a siesta afterwards!

READ ALSO: Cocido and siesta - How to survive winter in Madrid

 

foodrecipecocido
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship
  4. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
  5. Becoming Spanish: 'Brexit has made me more than happy to renounce my British passport'

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship
  4. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day
  5. Becoming Spanish: 'Brexit has made me more than happy to renounce my British passport'

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/02
Cheap hostels in Valencia
29/01
Spanish speaker sought - Sevenoaks, Otford area, UK
28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
20/01
2 bedroom cottage with sea view in south of Italy
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice