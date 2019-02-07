Spanish Word of the Day: 'Chiste'

<p>Here are some examples of how to use this word:</p><ul><li><i>¡El otro día me contaron el mejor chiste que he escuchado en mi vida! </i></li></ul><p> The other day I heard the best joke I'd ever heard!</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>¡Vaya chiste de compañía, su atención al cliente es nefasta!</i></li></ul><p> This company is a joke, their customer service is appalling!</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>No veo el chiste.</i></li></ul><p> I don't see what's funny about it.</p><p><i> </i></p><ul><li><i>Chiste verde</i></li></ul><p> Dirty joke</p><p> </p><p>The verb<i> chistar,</i> however does not mean 'to joke' but actually means to shush.</p><ul><li><i>No os quiero oír chistar durante el discurso.</i></li></ul><p> I don't want to hear a sound during the speech.</p><div><i><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/3o7abCMqrhoWOFg1vG" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cbc-funny-comedy-mr-d-3o7abCMqrhoWOFg1vG">via GIPHY</a></i></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>Chis-te</p><p> </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></p><p>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190205/the-eleven-most-annoying-spanish-false-friends-of-all-time">READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time </a></p>