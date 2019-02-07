Spanish Word of the Day: 'Chiste'

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

¡El otro día me contaron el mejor chiste que he escuchado en mi vida!

The other day I heard the best joke I'd ever heard!

¡Vaya chiste de compañía, su atención al cliente es nefasta!

This company is a joke, their customer service is appalling!

No veo el chiste.

I don't see what's funny about it.

Chiste verde

Dirty joke

The verb chistar, however does not mean 'to joke' but actually means to shush.

No os quiero oír chistar durante el discurso.

I don't want to hear a sound during the speech.

Pronunciation:

Chis-te

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time