Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Chiste'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 February 2019
10:28 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Chiste'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
7 February 2019
10:28 CET+01:00
Do you know any chistes? The Spanish word chiste means joke or the funny side.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

  • ¡El otro día me contaron el mejor chiste que he escuchado en mi vida!

       The other day I heard the best joke I'd ever heard!

 

  • ¡Vaya chiste de compañía, su atención al cliente es nefasta!

       This company is a joke, their customer service is appalling!

 

  • No veo el chiste.

       I don't see what's funny about it.

 

  • Chiste verde

        Dirty joke

 

The verb chistar, however does not mean 'to joke' but actually means to shush.

  • No os quiero oír chistar durante el discurso.

        I don't want to hear a sound during the speech.

Pronunciation:

Chis-te

 

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time 

word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship
  4. The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time
  5. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
  2. These are the 17 absolute worst things about living in Spain
  3. Everything you need to know about getting Spanish citizenship
  4. The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time
  5. Ten of Spain's most romantic getaways for Valentine's Day

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/02
Cheap hostels in Valencia
29/01
Spanish speaker sought - Sevenoaks, Otford area, UK
28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
20/01
2 bedroom cottage with sea view in south of Italy
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice