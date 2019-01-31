Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

This is officially the best croqueta in the world

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2019
12:55 CET+01:00
foodvocabcroquette

Share this article

This is officially the best croqueta in the world
The winning croquette. Photo: Tobiko
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 January 2019
12:55 CET+01:00
Spaniards take their croquetas pretty seriously. Alongside the tortilla, it’s practically the national dish. *Spanish language learner article.*

*For language learners: we've highlighted some useful vocabulary in this news story. You'll find the Spanish translations at the bottom of the article.

And they are also pretty serious about jamon.

So it will come as no surprise to anyone to learn that this year’s winner of the coveted “best croqueta in the world” goes to none other than a ham version.

What might be a bit of a shock, is that the winning croquette, from a restaurant in Toledo, also included a very unSpanish element – the Japanese ingredient panko.

The Japanese version of the breadcrumb coating added an extra crunch to the croquette, coating the smooth creamy bechamel interior laced with fatty jamon iberico pieces.

"I have used the same traditional croquette ingredients throughout my whole life, treated with great care, made with a lot of patience and a lot of heart,”  explained Javier Ugidos, the chef responsible for creating the winning morsel.

“But we wanted to add a Japanese detail, because in our restaurant we create fusion food with oriental elements,” said the head chef of Tobiko, a restaurant located in Toledo named after a Japanese flying fish.

It was the first time Ugidos entered the contest and he explained that at the family run restaurant he opened four years ago, the Panko-coated croquette is one of the signature dishes.

His croquette took the top prize in the championship held at Fusion, the gastronomic congress that took place in Madrid this week after competing alongside entrants from restaurants across Spain.

In a blind tasting, judges were given two croquettes from each of the six finalists in order to asses the creaminess of the inside, crunchiness of the exterior and combination of flavours.

"The decision over the winning croqueta has been unanimous", confessed Miquel Antoja, former chef at the now closed three-Michelin starred Sant Pau restaurant in Catalonia.

Spanish vocab to learn: 

campeonato - championship

pan rallado - breadcrumbs

ubicado en Toledo - located in Toledo

crujiente - crunch

pez volador -  flying fish

 su primer concurso - his first contest

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Spanish by translating relevant vocabulary from our news stories of the day. Did you find articles like these useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.

READ ALSO Recipe: How to make classic Spanish ham croquettes 

 

foodvocabcroquette
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  2. OPINION: If Spain's media can't show more self-control lawmakers must act
  3. So what's the best mobile phone company to go with in Spain?
  4. Olive war: EU fights US import duties on Spanish olives
  5. IN PICS: Madrid's Prado Museum does the #10yearchallenge and the results are awesome

 

 

From our sponsors

Moving abroad? How to stay in touch with friends and family

Moving abroad can be daunting, especially if you’re used to regularly seeing close friends and family. It might not be as easy to drop in for a cup of coffee but with a bit of effort you can maintain and even strengthen your relationships.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  2. OPINION: If Spain's media can't show more self-control lawmakers must act
  3. So what's the best mobile phone company to go with in Spain?
  4. Olive war: EU fights US import duties on Spanish olives
  5. IN PICS: Madrid's Prado Museum does the #10yearchallenge and the results are awesome

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/01
Spanish speaker sought - Sevenoaks, Otford area, UK
28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
View all notices
Post a new notice