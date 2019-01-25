Spanish Word of the Day 'Quiniela'

Quiniela is the lottery or a bet in which the bettor picks the first and second place finishers but can be in any order - similar to playing the pools.

It can also mean a betting slip, as well as a prize for betting. Let's see it used in a sentence:

Voy a echar la quiniela

I'm going to play the lottery

Crear nueva quiniela e invitar a amigos y colegas

Create a betting community and invite your friends and colleagues.

Pronunciation:

keeh-neeh-yeh-lah