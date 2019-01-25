Spanish Word of the Day 'Quiniela'

<p><i>Quiniela</i> is the lottery or a bet in which the bettor picks the first and second place finishers but can be in any order - similar to playing the pools.</p><p>It can also mean a betting slip, as well as a prize for betting. Let's see it used in a sentence:</p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>Voy a echar la quiniela </i></p></li></ul><p> I'm going to play the lottery</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>Crear nueva quiniela e invitar a amigos y colegas</i></p></li></ul><p> Create a betting community and invite your friends and colleagues.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="268" src="https://giphy.com/embed/dvgefaMHmaN2g" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/lottery-powerball-lotto-dvgefaMHmaN2g">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p><i>keeh-neeh-yeh-lah</i></p><div><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190116/7-foody-phrases-that-dont-mean-what-you-think">Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think </a></strong></p></div>