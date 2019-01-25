Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day 'Quiniela'

25 January 2019
25 January 2019
If you like having a flutter then you'll love today's Word of the Day!

Quiniela is the lottery or a bet in which the bettor picks the first and second place finishers but can be in any order - similar to playing the pools.

It can also mean a betting slip, as well as a prize for betting. Let's see it used in a sentence:

  • Voy a echar la quiniela

        I'm going to play the lottery

 

  • Crear nueva quiniela e invitar a amigos y colegas

       Create a betting community and invite your friends and colleagues.

Pronunciation:

keeh-neeh-yeh-lah

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

