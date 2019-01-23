Top-ranking former ETA boss returns to Spain a free man

<p>Mikel Albizu Iriarte, alias "Antza", was arrested in France in 2004 along with his partner and other accomplices after a major operation that was described by the Spanish government of the time as a historic blow against ETA.</p><p>"Antza" is the son of a founder of ETA, which is estimated to have killed 853 people in its decades-long campaign for Basque independence.</p><p>The group announced a permanent ceasefire in 2011 and formally disbanded last year.</p><p>"He arrived yesterday (Tuesday) in Spain from France," a police source, who refused to be named, told AFP.</p><p>"As he has no cases pending in Spain's courts, he is a free citizen."</p><p>"Antza" was jailed in France in 2012 for 20 years along with his partner, Soledad Iparraguirre Guenetxea, alias "Anboto", who was considered another former ETA leader.</p><p>The court in Paris ruled they would have to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence, or just over 13 years.</p><p>They were found guilty of theft, extortion and other crimes that allowed ETA to commit attacks.</p><p>But no deadly attacks were directly linked to the couple. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548264353_parejita.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></p>