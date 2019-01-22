Spanish Word of the Day: Aburrido

Aburrido is the past of the verb aburrir, which means to bore. Aburrido means boring, tedious, half-hearted and a drag.

Here you can see how we must differentiate between ser and estar when using this ver as each have different meanings!

- Estoy aburrido.

I’m bored.

- Lo que dices es muy aburrido.

What you say is so boring.

Saying eres aburrido instead of estás aburrido, is the difference between saying that someone is boring and not bored!

REMEMBER: when speaking about a woman, you'll need to use -a at the end.

When using the verb reflexively, the meaning changes:

- ¡Me aburre tanto tener a tanta gente preguntándome la misma cosa!

So many people asking me the same question makes me so bored.

Pronunciation: ah-booh-reeh-doh

LAE Madridis the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. For more information on our Spanish courses contact info@laemadrid.com.