How Spain is reacting to Brexit deal defeat

El Pais warned that the "crushing defeat sharpened the Brexit crisis".

While ABC declared: "Prisoners of Brexit," alongside a red-tinted imaged of a fraught looking Theresa May.

It said the vote leaves "a divided country and the prime minister with almost no options or time to achieve an agreed exit".

LIVE: 'We are in the theatre of the absurd' – Europe reacts to May's Brexit defeat

"A humiliating defeat for May leaves Brexit in limbo" said El Mundo.while La Razon called it "The Brexit of Chaos".

Spain's Prime Minister. Pedro Sanchez, was quick to lament the outcome in a tweet. "The Government regrets the negative result in the British Parliament. The agreement is the best possible and an unordered exit would be negative for the EU and catastrophic for the United Kingdom. Spain works on contingency measures and prioritizes the rights of citizens and residents."

El Gobierno lamenta el resultado negativo en el Parlamento británico. El Acuerdo es el mejor posible y una salida no ordenada sería negativa para la #UE y catastrófica para Reino Unido. España trabaja en medidas de contingencia y priorizará los derechos de ciudadanos y residentes — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 15, 2019

Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles: "The British MPs have spoken very clearly. It is the biggest parliamentary defeat of a UK government since 1924. Now Theresa May will have to overcome no confidence vote and present an alternative."

Los diputados británicos han hablado muy claro. Es la mayor derrota parlamentaria de un Gobierno en #ReinoUnido desde 1924. Ahora Theresa #May tendrá que superar una moción de censura y presentar una alternativa. #BrexitVote — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 15, 2019

Earlier this week Borrell announced that Madrid and London had agreed to grant electoral rights in local elections after Brexit to British residents in Spain and Spanish residents in the U.K.

The reciprocal agreement will be signed next week in Madrid and will grant British residents in Spain and Spanish residents in the U.K. the right to vote and stand as candidates in municipal elections after Britain leaves the EU.

The Spanish government has launched a Brexit website to provide information to citizens in both Spain and Britian affected by the Britain's departure from the EU.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo tweeted that plans had already been made in anticipation of Theresa May losing Tuesday’s vote.

The depth of feeling against the Withdrawal Agreement as a whole has long been clear. There is a lot at stake for Gibraltar. I have already been in touch to a number of colleagues in Parliament in all parties. Next week I will jointly Chair a meeting of the UK/Gibraltar JMC. — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) January 15, 2019

READ ALSO: Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected