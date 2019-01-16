Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

How Spain is reacting to Brexit deal defeat

16 January 2019
10:24 CET+01:00
How Spain is reacting to Brexit deal defeat
16 January 2019
The failure of the vote in Westminster last night dominated the front pages and news websites in Spain on Wednesday.

El Pais warned that the "crushing defeat sharpened the Brexit crisis".  

While ABC declared: "Prisoners of Brexit," alongside a red-tinted imaged of a fraught looking Theresa May. 

It said the vote leaves "a divided country and the prime minister with almost no options or time to achieve an agreed exit".

LIVE: 'We are in the theatre of the absurd' – Europe reacts to May's Brexit defeat

"A humiliating defeat for May leaves Brexit in limbo" said El Mundo.while La Razon called it "The Brexit of Chaos".

Spain's Prime Minister. Pedro Sanchez, was quick to lament the outcome in a tweet.  "The Government regrets the negative result in the British Parliament. The agreement is the best possible and an unordered exit would be negative for the EU and catastrophic for the United Kingdom. Spain works on contingency measures and prioritizes the rights of citizens and residents."  

 

 

Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell Fontelles: "The British MPs have spoken very clearly. It is the biggest parliamentary defeat of a UK government since 1924. Now Theresa May will have to overcome no confidence vote and present an alternative."

 

Earlier this week Borrell announced that Madrid and London had agreed to grant electoral rights in local elections after Brexit to British residents in Spain and Spanish residents in the U.K.

The reciprocal agreement will be signed next week in Madrid and will grant British residents in Spain and Spanish residents in the U.K. the right to vote and stand as candidates in municipal elections after Britain leaves the EU.

 

The Spanish government has launched a Brexit website to provide information to citizens in both Spain and Britian affected by the Britain's departure from the EU.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar’s Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo tweeted that plans had already been made in anticipation of Theresa May losing Tuesday’s vote.

READ ALSO: Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected

 

 

