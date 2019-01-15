Spanish feminists rally against far-right 'sexist' party

<p>Thousands of people, mainly women, gathered at noon outside Andalusia's regional parliament in Seville, where Vox will on Wednesday endorse a conservative coalition government made up the Popular Party and Ciudadanos, putting an end to 36 years of Socialist rule in Spain's most populous region.</p><p>The demonstrators chanted "Our rights are not negotiable". Many wore purple or waved purple -- a colour long associated with gender equality. </p><p>Further protests against Vox are scheduled to take place at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) across Spain, including in the capital Madrid and Barcelona, the country's second-largest city.</p><p>The slogan for the protests called by feminist groups is: "No step backwards in terms of equality".</p><p>Feminists are angered because Vox has made scrapping tough laws against gender violence one of its main priorities. </p><p>The party says these laws encourage unfounded complaints against men by women "without scruples".</p><p>Vox, which also campaigns against illegal immigration, has also called for an end to "subsidised radical feminist associations". </p><p>The party won a surprise 12 seats in Andalusia's parliament in a regional election last month.</p><p>It initially made scrapping Spain's gender violence laws a condition for its support for a Popular Party-Ciudadanos coalition government in the region, prompting an outcry. It eventually dropped the demand.</p><p>"Denying gender violence and the need for policies of equality is a radical position which is outside of democratic norms," Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Tuesday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547572240_000_1C92HZ.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><strong>Fresh controversy</strong></p><p>Vox's leader in Andalusia, Francisco Serrano, sparked new controversy on Tuesday by calling the feminist mobilisation "kale borroka" -- a reference to street violence by youths who supported the armed Basque separatist group ETA in Spain's northern Basque Country.</p><p>Vox's performance last month in Andalusia was the first time a far-right party has won representation in a Spanish regional parliament since the country returned to democracy following the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. </p><p>It has reshuffled the political cards in Spain with polls showing that Vox along with the PP and Ciudadanos could win a majority at the national level as well.</p><p>The protests against Vox come less than two months before feminist groups in Spain mark International Women's Day on March 8 with another strike. </p><p>Last year over five million men and women took part in an unprecedented two-hour strike held on International Women's Day. </p><p>Before Vox's rise, the fight against gender violence enjoyed wide cross-party support in Spain.</p><p>The Spanish parliament in 2004 unanimously passed Europe's first law specifically cracking down on gender-based violence that offered free legal aid and established special courts for victims.</p><p>Around 50 women are killed each year in Spain by their romantic partner or former partner.</p><p>Each death receives intense media coverage and is condemned by parties across the political spectrum.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190115/analysis-what-will-the-new-right-wing-coalition-government-do-with-andalusia-after-40-years-of-socialism">ANALYSIS: What will the new right-wing coalition government do with Andalusia after 40 years of socialism?</a></strong></p>