Spanish bank BBVA accused of illegally tapping phones of journalists, politicians

<p>Jose Manuel Villarejo, a retired police superintendent currently in jail, is suspected of having done dirty work, such as blackmail or threats, on behalf of companies or rich individuals for decades.</p><p>For years, he also recorded compromising conversations with the all-powerful.</p><p>According to online daily El Confidencial and the Moncloa.com website that regularly relay these leaked recordings, BBVA used the services of Cenyt, a business intelligence group linked to the former policeman.</p><p>Villarejo, now 67, allegedly tapped phones of those he felt would be useful in 2004, allowing BBVA to listen in to glean information and avoid construction company Sacyr from becoming a shareholder, they said.</p><p>On Thursday, the bank said it had in June 2018 launched a probe into "services rendered by the company" Cenyt.</p><p>It added the reports "if true, would be very serious." Stockmarket watchdog CNMV on Friday said it would check that BBVA was provisioning against any fines it could incur.</p><p>"We are closely following the issue" to ensure that "if, in the future, BBVA is found to be financially liable, it be reflected in its accounts," a CNMV spokesman told AFP.</p><p>Villarejo joined the police in 1973, two years before dictator Francisco Franco died.</p><p>For decades, he secretly used recorders in his informal chats with politicians, judges, businesspeople, police officers and prosecutors.</p><p>Now behind bars, he still strikes fear among those who once had a conversation with him.</p><p>Former king Juan Carlos and current justice minister Dolores Delgado have recently been embarrassed by him.</p><p>In a letter published Wednesday by Okdiario.com, another online daily that often reveals his leaked recordings, the former policeman threatened Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that he could reveal new compromising information.</p><p>Sanchez has said his government will not accept "blackmail from anybody." </p>