Ryanair cabin crew in Spain call off first day of strike

<p>Last month the USO and Sitcpla unions called the three 24-hour strikes because the budget Irish-based carrier had failed to reach agreement with them during mediation on improving work and pay conditions.</p><p>But late Monday the two unions called off the industrial action planned for Tuesday after holding talks in Madrid with representatives of Ryanair, which has faced a wave of strikes in several European countries in recent months. </p><p>"Basically it is to give more opportunity for the negotiations to keep going," a Ryanair purser who represents Sitcpla, Manuel Lodeiro, told AFP. </p><p>The unions are demanding local contracts under local law rather than the Irish contracts Ryanair uses widely.</p><p>Europe's biggest low-cost airline only began recognising unions for the first time in its 30-year history in December 2017, to avert mass strikes during the busy Christmas period. </p><p>In July, strikes by cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers. </p><p>Then on September 28, cabin crew walked out again in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain and in some countries pilots' unions also took action.</p><p>The budget carrier has so far managed to clinch labour agreements with staff in several countries including Britain, Germany, Portugal and Italy. </p><p>Spain is Ryanair's third biggest market. The airline has 13 of its 89 bases in the country.</p>