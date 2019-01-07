Four arrested over New Year sex assault in Alicante

<p>All four suspects are from Ecuador, the civil guard in the eastern city of Alicante said.</p><p>They were picked up on New Years Day after the 19-year-old woman was found partially clothed in a basement in the village of de Callosa d'Ensarria. </p><p>She was drunk and unable to say where she lived, according to police, adding the quartet had spent the evening with her. </p><p>Police said one suspect, aged 22, had a record for sexual assault and had been the subject of a complaint by another woman in October. </p><p>Spanish media said the four men filmed the assault of the 19-year-old, and drew parallels with the 2016 Pamplona "Wolf pack" case that sparked a storm last year when five men were convicted of sexually abusing, rather than raping, a teenager.</p><p>Their nine-year jail terms caused outrage across Spain after the five bragged on WhatsApp of having raped their victim. </p><p>The case sparked massive demonstrations in what <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/metoo">became Spain's equivalent of the #MeToo campaign</a>, with victims lambasting a "patriarchal" judiciary derided as too tolerant of widespread sexual violence.</p><p>The new Socialist government said in July, shortly after taking office, it will undertake penal reform to introduce the notion of explicit consent for sex, emulating a Swedish model whereby the absence of consent constitutes rape even without a threat of violence.</p>