Monada means lovely or gorgeous.

¡Qué monada!

How lovely!

¡Qué monada de regalo!

What a beautiful gift!

Monada can also refer to something being cute, like an animal or person.

¡Tu perro es una monada!

Your dog is so cute!

It can also be used to talk about people being attractive or stunning.

Esa actriz es una monada, me encanta.

That actress is a stunner, I love her.

Pronunciation:

moh-nah-dah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ MORE: Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever