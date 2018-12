Atracón means to binge or pig-out when you eat a lot.

Vaya atracón en casa de mi abuela el día 24.

I ate so much in my grandma's house on the 24th.

El sábado nos pagaremos un gran atracón.

On Saturday we'll have a huge blow-out.

It can also mean to “stuff your face” using darse un atracón.

El se dio un atracón en su cumple.

He stuffed his face on his birthday party.

Pronunciation:

ah-trah-kohn

