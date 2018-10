According to reports, it was the father’s turn to do the school run, which involved taking his three older children to school before dropping off the youngest daughter at nursery, parking and catching the train to work.

But when the child’s mother arrived at nursery at 3.30pm to collect her youngest daughter, she was told that she had not been dropped off that morning.

The mother made a panicked call to the father and the horrible truth emerged. He had left the child locked in the car all day after parking outside the nursery and catching the tram to work in nearby Las Tablas.

The mother rushed from the nursery to locate the car, a Hyundai Santa Fe, where she discovered her daughter unconscious inside.

Emergency services were called but despite great efforts – and attempts to resuscitate lasting 45 minutes – the child was declared dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that a 43-year-old Spaniard had been detained and questioned over the incident but later released.

A judge will decide whether he should face charges of “reckless homicide”.

A local at the scene said that the car had tinted windows which "prevented passers-by from seeing in and raising the alarm".

Los cristales tintados impidieron que nadie viese al bebé que murió al pasar seis horas y media olvidada en un coche https://t.co/xRDrNxv5as vía @elmundoes — Juan Antonio Tirado (@jatirado) October 4, 2018

READ ALSO: Safety warning over tablets in cars after child’s death in Galicia