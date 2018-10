The word fugaz can be used as an adjective and translated as short, brief, fleeting or momentary.

Examples

Vamos a hacer un viaje fugaz a Barcelona.

We are going to take a short trip to Barcelona.

Fue un amor fugaz

It was an infatuation (fleeting romance)

When describing a star, fugaz means shooting star

Pido un deseo cada vez que veo una estrella fugaz.

I make a wish every time I see a shooting star.

Pronunciation

Fu-gath

/fuˈɣaθ/

