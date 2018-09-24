Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 September 2018
09:42 CEST+02:00
footballreal madridsantiago bernabeustadium

Share this article

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade
Photo: REAL MADRID
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
24 September 2018
09:42 CEST+02:00
Real Madrid's plan to upgrade the Santiago Bernabeu by 2022 at a cost of €525 million ($618 million) was given the green light on Sunday.

The financing of the plan was approved at the club's annual assembly, with work due to begin on the stadium at the start of next year.    

The proposed changes do not include an expansion to the stadium's capacity of just over 81,000. 

Madrid have announced record revenue of €750.9 million for 2017-18 and president Florentino Perez believes the completed project will bring in an extra €150 million per year. 

Perez said the loan would amount to up to €575 million, over a maximum period of 35 years, without "any impact on sporting activity".    

"It will be more modern, more secure," Perez said. "There are two objectives: to improve the comfort and accessibility for our fans and secondly, to obtain more income." 

Perez said Madrid want "to be the first club in the world to exceed the one billion euro revenue mark", an aim shared by his Barcelona counterpart Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has also embarked on a redesign of the Camp Nou.    

"There is a window of opportunity," Perez added. "I think we should take advantage of it." 

READ ALSO: Real Madrid suffer stadium revamp setback

footballreal madridsantiago bernabeustadium
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Modric reaches Spanish tax settlement: report
  2. Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade
  3. Spanish Word of the Day: 'Sobremesa'
  4. Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'
  5. IN PICS: Spanish PM meets Canadian PM
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Modric reaches Spanish tax settlement: report
  2. Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu given green light for upgrade
  3. Spanish Word of the Day: 'Sobremesa'
  4. Spain sizzles in late summer 'heatwave'
  5. IN PICS: Spanish PM meets Canadian PM
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/09
The Marbesol Report 2018 – Most visited places in Málaga
10/09
algarve portugal mountain plot with container home for sale!
07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement