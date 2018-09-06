Barcelona vetoes 'capsule housing' plan for low income workers

An image of the inside of a capsule. Photo: Haibu4.com

It promised to offer a solution to Barcelona’s housing crisis: A space filled with pods measuring 120cm x 120cm x 200cm where low income workers could live side-by-side like bees in a hive for as little as €200 a month.

But Barcelona City Hall has refused to issue a license insisting that such small digs are not suitable for human habitation.

A group of Barcelona based entrepreneurs came up with the idea to convert empty business premises of 100 square meters into a communal living area containing 15 capsule homes – each equipped with a bed, TV, storage space and power plugs – following a module made popular in Japan.

Indeed the name of the project - Haibu – means beehive in Japanese.

Although capsule accommodation already exists as a concept in Spain - several budget hostels in Barcelona offer pods as an upscale alternative to bunk bed dorms, Haibu 4.0 is not pitched towards tourists.

The concept is aimed at low-income workers who struggle to afford the rocketing rents in the Catalan capital and don’t want to be faced with a long daily commute, explains the blurb on the website promoting the property.

Pods with their own locked door are offered for between €200 and €275 a month, including utility bills and wifi and are set within a communal area that includes a lounge, kitchen and bathrooms.

The housing is restricted to those aged between 25 and 45 years-old and with a minimum monthly salary of €450 and no criminal record.

Although the project, in a building located in Barcelona’s La Bordeta neighbourhood, hasn’t been completed yet, there have already been more than 600 applications for a place.

"We want to give an opportunity to people with limited economic means to survive the crisis,” explain Haibu co-founders Marc Olivé and Eddie Wattenwill to property website Idealista.com. “It’s a better alternative to living in a crowded room in a hostel or on the streets.”

Haibu 4.0 cápsulas de 3 m2 en Barcelona por 250 euros al mes o como ser un emprendedor miserable https://t.co/kuN3qbUt2q vía @idealista — Josua Bianas (@JBianas) September 6, 2018

But before even applying for an occupation licence, the intiative has been vetoed by Barcelona housing authorities.

"The regulations state that any housing unit must have a surface area of at least 40 square meters, which means that this company will never obtain the necessary operating licenses,” warned Housing Councilor Josep Maria Montaner at Barcelona City Hall.

