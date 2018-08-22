Digital Nomad? Here's Why Remote Workers Are Flocking To Spain

The term digital nomad seems to be on the rise and many people might be confused about what it is and why it pops up so often.

In short, it is someone whose profession allows them to be location independent, whether as an entrepreneur or remote worker. As people are beginning to strongly value having a work/life balance, this trend looks like it’s not going away.

In 2014, it could already be found that 1/5th of the freelancers in Spain were from different countries and in the past few years there has been a rise of autonomos in Spain. It’s also expected that by the year 2020, over half of the population will have the freedom to work remotely.

As a digital nomad or remote worker, figuring out where to live plays a big factor in quality of life and productivity as everyone wants to know where is the best place to work and live and the answer is simple. Spain.

Why? Let’s get into it with the reasons why digital nomads are looking to spend time in Spain!

Healthy Work/Life Balance



Photo: Konstantin32 / Depositphotos

Spain is known for taking things slowly and making the most of free time. Spaniards have some of the highest life expectancies in the world and can you guess why? Well, let’s say it has something to do about living slowly and the no pasa nada attitude that you quickly get used to upon arriving. People who choose to work remotely don’t want to be attached to their computer all of the time but also want to enjoy the day to day, which is easy to do when in Spain.

Amazing Weather + Landscapes

Let’s be honest. The weather in Spain is pretty fantastic all year round and that is really something that draws people in. Of course, the best seasons to settle down in Spain are from September to December and then March to June, making the most of the warm and sunny months without the extra hustle and bustle during high tourist season. No matter which autonomous community you’ll be calling home, you’re sure to be surrounded by amazing landscapes from the endless greenery in Asturias to the beachy island of Mallorca.

Innovative Communities



Co.working spaces are opening up across Spain. Photo: FS_Stock / Depositphotos

While always being on the road can be lonely, one of the great benefits of living and working in Spain is that digital nomads can be surrounded by innovative and inspiring communities of like-minded people all over the country. Of course, in Madrid and Barcelona there are tons of entrepreneurial hubs and startup communities but many people find solace in places that take it even a step further. For example, if you head to Javea, Spain on the coast, you’ll find coliving spaces like Sun and Co which brings in remote workers from over 40 different countries to have unique cultural and professional experiences during their time there.

Cost Of Living

Of course, we’d be remiss to not mention the cost of living in Spain. Many digital nomads flock to the country because although the cost of living might not be as low as Bali or Thailand, Spain is still one of the best and most affordable countries in Europe where you can sustain yourself with a modest income. It’s possible to live well for less than 1,000€ a month in many cities around the country, especially in the south and many people save the extra euros to invest in their businesses.

This is just touching the surface on some of the many reasons why digital nomads are continuing to reside in Spain.

By Sienna Brown. If you’d like to stay in the loop on life and culture in Spain, feel free to check out Las Morenas de Espana for insight and resources.

