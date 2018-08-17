The Crown: Extras needed in Andalusia as Netflix series films on location in Spain

Photo: The Crown / Netflix

Andalusia has been chosen as the location for some scenes in the next series of award-winning Netflix drama The Crown, and extras are being sought

The period drama detailing events in the reign of Queen Elizabeth II will begin filming on location in parts of Andalusia during October.

The first casting call for extras took place in the town of San Juan de Aznalfarach on Thursday when more than 500 people turned up for the chance to be cast in crowd scenes that will be filmed in the town during the Autumn.

OS dejamos enlace al vídeo del casting en el Teatro Romero San Juan https://t.co/A8cRybVfx4 — Ayto SJ Aznalfarache (@sjaznalfarache) August 17, 2018

A further casting is taking place Friday in Jerez and two more will be held next week for filming that is planned between October 8th and 24th.

Casting sessions will occur in Algecerias on August 20th and in Fuengirola (Malaga) on August 22nd.

The profile for all the extras is the same. Producers are looking for men and women aged between 25 and 65 or 70, either Latino or Anglo-Saxon appearance, and without visible tattoos or highlights in their hair.

#Casting en Algeciras el próximo lunes 20 de agosto. Todos los detalles en la imagen, ¡mucha suerte @aytoalgeciras pic.twitter.com/VW38LTo7fo — Andalucíafilm.com (@AndaluciaFilm) August 16, 2018

The third series of the hugely popular drama will chart the life of the Monarch and her family from 1964 onwards and will see a new cast in the leading roles.

Olivia Colman will take over from Claire Foy as Her Majesty while Tobias Menzies is taking over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter is replacing Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

It is thought that various sites in Andalusia have been chosen because of their 1960s architecture which can be transformed to resemble key locations visited by the Monarch during that decade.

For example, a conference centre in Torremolinos which maintains its 1960s look, has been picked for an airport scene in the Netflix series, according to local newspaper, Diario Sur.



Inaugerated in 1968, The Palacio de Congressos in Torremolinos retains the classic 1960s look. Photo: Torremolinos

The new series will be released some time in 2019.

READ MORE: Ten classic films you never knew were shot in Spain