Teen electrocuted taking selfie on train roof in Madrid

Photo: AFP

A 17-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was electrocuted by overhead cables while in pursuit of the ultimate selfie.

The youth, who has not been named, and his friend climbed on top of the wagon of a Renfe train while it was parked in a cargo terminal in the Madrid suburb of Coslada at around midday on Wednesday.

But when he stood up on top of the wagon apparently to take a photograph of himself, his head touched an overhead cable and delivered a massive electric shock that flung him between two carriages and onto the ground.

Emergency services were called and after being retrieved from between the train by firefighters, the youth was transferred to La Paz hospital by ambulance.

He suffered no broken bones and regained consciousness but his condition is described as “serious” by hospital authorities.

