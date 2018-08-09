Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Teen electrocuted taking selfie on train roof in Madrid

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
9 August 2018
12:19 CEST+02:00
trainselfie

Share this article

Teen electrocuted taking selfie on train roof in Madrid
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
9 August 2018
12:19 CEST+02:00
A 17-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was electrocuted by overhead cables while in pursuit of the ultimate selfie.

The youth, who has not been named, and his friend climbed on top of the wagon  of a Renfe train while it was parked in a cargo terminal in the Madrid suburb of Coslada at around midday on Wednesday.

But when he stood up on top of the wagon apparently to take a photograph of himself, his head touched an overhead cable and delivered a massive electric shock that flung him between two carriages and onto the ground.

Emergency services were called and after being retrieved from between the train by firefighters, the youth was transferred to La Paz hospital by ambulance.

He suffered no broken bones and regained consciousness but his condition is described as “serious” by hospital authorities.

READ MORE:  Teenager electrocuted in prank at train station in Catalonia 

trainselfie
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Wildfire rages in Gandia: 3,000 evacuated from homes
  2. Parts of Spain and Portugal are more than 46℃ – here's what is going on
  3. Germany reaches agreement with Spain over returning migrants
  4. Heatwave: Death toll in Spain rises to nine
  5. Images show terror cell preparing for 2017 Barcelona attack
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Wildfire rages in Gandia: 3,000 evacuated from homes
  2. Parts of Spain and Portugal are more than 46℃ – here's what is going on
  3. Germany reaches agreement with Spain over returning migrants
  4. Heatwave: Death toll in Spain rises to nine
  5. Images show terror cell preparing for 2017 Barcelona attack
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
View all notices
Advertisement