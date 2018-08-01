Heatwave warnings issued across Spain as mercury tips 42C

Photo: AFP

Spain’s meteorological agency has issued weather alerts in 30 provinces across Spain warning that temperatures will reach above 42C in the shade as the first heatwave of the summer kicks in.

Provinces across Spain from Cadiz in the southwest to Barcelona in the northeast have been issued with yellow warnings – representing significant risk.



Meanwhile, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Madrid, Badajoz, Toledo and Cáceres are on the stronger, amber warnings.

Meanwhile, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Madrid, Badajoz, Toledo and Cáceres are on the stronger, amber warnings.

The weather agency warned that the risk of forest fires was extreme in most of the south and central areas of the peninsula and warned people to be aware of the risk.

Niveles de riesgo de #IncendiosForestales (#IIFF) para hoy 🔥. Vemos como la #OladeCalor hace que tengamos 1/2 Península en riesgo extremo 🔴. En el siguiente tweet os dejamos un #video de ayer de @weather_es donde se explica todo todo sobre los incendios en nuestro país 📊📈➡️ pic.twitter.com/8cnp9ezahr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 1, 2018

Temperatures were expected to be above 35 degrees in every part of the peninsula and to reach 42C degrees in inland provinces including Cordoba and Badajoz.

The mercury was unlikely to drop below 25C at night time.

#MiTiempoMañana Comienza la primera ola de calor del verano. 🌡 Máximas que pasarán de los 40ºC en el suroeste peninsular. ☀ Sol en la mayor parte de España con algunas nubes en el norte. ☁ En https://t.co/hbRUT6gEiS más información pic.twitter.com/Xd6I2o3yYG — El Tiempo (@ElTiempoes) July 31, 2018

The heatwave is expected to last until at least the weekend.

Authorities warn of the danger of heatstroke and advise people to stay in the shade, drink lots of water and avoid strenuous activities.

