Heatwave warnings issued across Spain as mercury tips 42C

Heatwave warnings issued across Spain as mercury tips 42C
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
1 August 2018
10:30 CEST+02:00
Spain’s meteorological agency has issued weather alerts in 30 provinces across Spain warning that temperatures will reach above 42C in the shade as the first heatwave of the summer kicks in.

Provinces across Spain from Cadiz in the southwest to Barcelona in the northeast have been issued with yellow warnings – representing significant risk.  


Yellow and amber alerts have been issued across 30 provinces in Spain by AEMET.

Meanwhile, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Madrid, Badajoz, Toledo and Cáceres are on the stronger, amber warnings.

The weather agency warned that the risk of forest fires was extreme in most of the south and central areas of the peninsula and warned people to be aware of the risk.

 

Temperatures were expected to be above 35 degrees in every part of the peninsula and to reach 42C degrees in inland provinces including Cordoba and Badajoz.

The mercury was unlikely to drop below 25C at night time.

The heatwave is expected to last until at least the weekend.

Authorities warn of the danger of heatstroke and advise people to stay in the shade, drink lots of water and avoid strenuous activities.

READ MORE: How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle

weatherheatwavesummer
