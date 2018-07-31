Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
VIDEO: Amazing rescue of Giant Devil Ray on Costa del Sol beach

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
31 July 2018
11:42 CEST+02:00
Photo: Fabrizio Serena /IUCN Red List
When a giant devil ray was caught in a net just off shore a Playa de la Mata in Torrevieja on Sunday, the rescue services knew exactly what to do.

Police, life guards and local marine biologists went to the aid of the massive fish, measuring almost 2m across, untangling it and transporting it on a stretcher towed by a jet ski to a safe distance from the shore.

While crowds of curious beachgoers cheered and clapped from the shore, the fish can be seen waving its fins before swimming off into deeper water.

The rescue was coordinated by Juan Antonio Pujol, a marine bioloigist connected to Torrevieja Town Hall.

The Giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is found in the Medierrarnean but rarely spotted close to sure. It is listed as an endangered species by the IUCN Red List and  

The successful rescue is, happily, in stark contrast to an incident that occurred on a beach in Mojacar last August when beachgoers mobbed a baby dolphin taking selfies with it.

The dophin died before marine animal rescuers could get to the scene.

READ MORE: Baby dolphin dies after being mobbed by selfie-seeking beachgoers

