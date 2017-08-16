Advertisement

Baby dolphin dies after being mobbed by selfie-seeking beachgoers

The Local
news@thelocal.es
16 August 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
environmentmarine

Share this article

Baby dolphin dies after being mobbed by selfie-seeking beachgoers
A child was snapped covering the baby dolphin's breathing hole. Photo: Equinac.
The Local
news@thelocal.es
16 August 2017
11:22 CEST+02:00
Marine rescuers have slammed misguided bathers after the death of a stranded infant dolphin off a beach in southern Spain, blaming them for hastening its death with their quest for the ultimate holiday snap.

When the young female appeared in shallow waters off a beach in Mojacar last Friday after becoming separated from its mother, it was crowded by dozens of bathers who rushed to touch it and photograph themselves with it.

Some images even show small children grabbing at the dolphin and accidentally covering the blowhole on the top of its head.

By the time marine animal rescuers had arrived at the beach -15 minutes after being called immediately the stranded dolphin was spotted - it was too late and the animal had perished.

"Ceteceans are very sensitive animals that are highly susceptible to stress. Crowding round to touch them and take photos provokes shock and greatly accelerates cardiorespiratory failure. Which is exactly what happened in this case," said a statement on the Facebook page of Equinac, the marine animal rescue service.

The NGO acknowledged that the baby dolphin – which was so young that it was still milk-fed by its mother - had slim chances of survival.

"The young dolphin was vulnerable because it was separated from its mother either through sickness or loss and it could not survive long without her," the statement said.

"But touching it and crowding around it for photographs caused enormous stress and hastened its death."

A spokesman told Spanish news agency Efe: "We may not have succeeded in rescuing her, but we would have tried."

The group reminded people who come across a stranded marine animal, such as a dolphin or turtle, to immediately call 112 and then keep their distance from the stricken creature until experts arrive.

READ MORE: Drones capture stunning images of rare whales in the Med

environmentmarine

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam

Spanish waters reach record high temperatures

Drones capture stunning images of rare whales in the Med

Bear chases flock of 209 sheep off a cliff to their death in Pyrenees

Wildfire near World Heritage site in southern Spain brought 'under control

In pics: Spain battles wildfire near Doñana nature reserve

Beaches closed in Mallorca amid shark fears

Offshore gas storage plant caused hundreds of mini earthquakes across Spanish coast
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain

Mallorca and Ibiza introduce strict rules to curb mass tourism

Holiday in the Canary Islands? Beware the toxic algae foam
Advertisement

In pics: Freak summer storm batters northern Spain with giant hailstones

Smurfs evicted from Spain’s blue ‘Smurf village’ after row over royalties

Spain sizzles as 'Lucifer' heatwave grips southern Europe

'If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo I wouldn't be here’: Real Madrid star in court
Advertisement
3,122 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten things NEVER to do when dining in Spain
  2. Spanish airport strike horror looms from September
  3. Transsexuals from Venezuela forced into prostitution in Spain
  4. Baby dolphin dies after being mobbed by selfie-seeking beachgoers
  5. Spain poised to top Greece in migrant sea arrivals this year
Advertisement

Noticeboard

14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
26/06
Mammas meet-up group in Barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement