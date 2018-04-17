Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Dodgy mussels blamed for norovirus outbreak in Spain

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 April 2018
11:35 CEST+02:00
foodhealth

Share this article

Dodgy mussels blamed for norovirus outbreak in Spain
Photo: Antonio-S/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 April 2018
11:35 CEST+02:00
Spain’s food safety agency has issued a red alert after at least 50 people were struck down with stomach bugs after eating frozen mussels from Galicia.

The Spanish Agency for Consumer Affairs, Food Safety and Nutrition (AECOSAN) issued an alert after 39 diners were affected by norovirus after eating mussels at a hotel in Javea, on the Valencian coast.

Another 12 cases were detected at another hotel up the coast in Gandia.

According to Valencia’s health department two people were affected so seriously that they required hospital treatment after eating dishes that included the contaminated frozen mussels.

A warning was issued for a batch of Estrella Polar brand of frozen packs of 12 cooked mussels by AECOSAN after health authorities found they contained traces of Norovirus GI and GII.

Those carrying the lot number: 010DOP-18 or 015DOP-18, with a manufacturing date of 01/19/18 (January 19, 2018) and a use by date of 1/2020 have been removed from shelves.

The product originating from Galicia was distributed across Spain. 

The norovirus (also known as winter vomiting bug) causes diarrhoea and vomiting and easily spreads. It usually manifests between 24 -48 hours of being exposed to the virus and most people recover within one to three days.

foodhealth
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The key to making the most of your assignment abroad

Learn more about what employers can do to best support expat workers and their families.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Top 10 sure signs you've gone native in Spain
  2. Meet Alfred and Amaia: Spain’s 2018 Eurovision hopefuls
  3. Massive march in Barcelona against jailing of separatist leaders
  4. Spain police smash 'juvenile detention' prostitution ring
  5. Dodgy mussels blamed for norovirus outbreak in Spain
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement