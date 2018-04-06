Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spanish police seize over eight tonnes of hashish

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 April 2018
10:42 CEST+02:00
drugspolice

Share this article

Spanish police seize over eight tonnes of hashish
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
6 April 2018
10:42 CEST+02:00
Spanish police said Thursday they had seized more than eight tonnes of hashish in two operations in the southern province of Cadiz, where drug traffickers are operating in an increasingly brazen manner that has alarmed authorities.

Officers seized around 2.5 tonnes of hashish from a house in a rural area near the port of Algeciras on Wednesday night after a tense standoff with suspected traffickers who had barricaded themselves inside, police said in a statement.

The police were targeted by "at least six shots from inside the house", some of which only narrowly missed officers, it added.   

The four suspects inside the house gave themselves up after two hours of negotiation and were arrested.

Earlier on Wednesday, police seized more than six tonnes of hashish hidden in the basement of a house in the poverty stricken town of La Linea de la Concepcion on the border with Gibraltar, the disputed British territory on Spain's southern tip.

The entrance to the basement was hidden by the floor of a shower. A video released by police showed how the shower's floor could easily be opened by a hydraulic system activated by a remote control.

Police arrested one man during the operation, while several others managed to flee.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido in February vowed to send more police to Cadiz after around 20 people stormed a hospital in La Linea and freed a suspected narco who was under police guard.   

In other cases traffickers have openly defied security forces by unloading drugs in broad daylight.

Spain's proximity to Morocco, a key source of cannabis, and its close ties with former colonies in Latin America, a major cocaine producing region, have made it an important gateway for international drug dealers.   

According to the interior ministry, 40 percent of all drugs that come to Spain arrive via Cadiz.

READ MORE: Narcos in southern Spain grow increasingly brazen

drugspolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten brilliant day trips from Madrid
  2. Right royal bust-up: Viral video shows Queen Letizia clashing with mother-in-law
  3. HSBC 'whistleblower' Falciani arrested in Spain on Swiss Warrant
  4. Seven fantastic events going on in Spain in April 2018
  5. VIDEO: Drone captures incredible footage of whales off Barcelona coast
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement